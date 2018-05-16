L. Gore & Associates (Gore) has been selected by Sunrise Power as the key supplier of proton exchange membrane for its HYMOD -300 vehicle fuel cell stack.

A leading Chinese supplier of vehicle fuel cell stacks and systems, Sunrise Power incorporated GORE-SELECT Membranes in their latest system to meet their stringent requirements for durability and reliability — key factors for the commercialization of fuel cell vehicles.

Gore’s GORE-SELECT Membranes, which facilitate a fuel cell’s electrochemical reaction between hydrogen fuel and oxygen, supported the Sunrise Power fuel cell stack’s ability to exceed 5000 hours of operation testing, while also achieving low-temperature start-up at -10°C and storage at -40°C.

Sunrise Power chief technical officer and vice general manager Hou Zhongjun said: “GORE-SELECT Membranes’ superior durability provided us with the reliable technology to break through the 5000 hours barrier.

“This was a key performance milestone in developing the HYMOD-300 stack for use in demanding vehicle applications.”

Gore uses a proprietary reinforced membrane technology based on ePTFE (expanded polytetrafluoroethylene). GORE-SELECT Membranes are exceptionally thin, strong and power-dense, allowing them to support cost-effective fuel cell technology.

For more than 20 years, Gore has been a leading supplier of MEAs (membrane electrode assemblies) and PEM fuel cell technology.

Today, GORE-SELECT Membranes are considered the industry standard for challenging automotive applications and have been proven in energy-efficient vehicles from leading OEMs as well as in thousands of transportation, portable, and stationary applications worldwide.

