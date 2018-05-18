Sumitomo to supply transmission equipment for 122MW wind farm in Japan

Sumitomo Electric has secured an order for power transmission and transformation equipment and its installation as part of the Tsugaru onshore wind farm construction to be taken up by Kajima Corporation in Japan.

The 122MW onshore wind farm project is being planned by Green Power Investment Corporation, a renewable energy operator, in Tsugaru City, Aomori Prefecture. It will be the largest wind farm in Japan and will have 38 wind turbines.

Sumitomo will design, manufacture, and install electrical equipment, including the underground power transmission and distribution lines and the substation equipment.

The company said that many new renewable energy projects, such as photovoltaic and wind power generation facilities, have been introduced, which necessitated solutions for large-capacity and long-distance power transmission.

Sumitomo, which has been involved in the project from the initial phase of planning, collaborated with group companies Nissin Electric and Sumitomo Densetsu to select the most efficient power transmission and distribution voltage; cope with technical issues of the grid; and select an appropriate power transmission and distribution route.

Electricity generated by the wind turbines will be collected through 33kV underground distribution lines, boosted to 154kV to reduce transmission loss, and transmitted to the grid through a 34km underground power line.

Sumitomo, in collaboration with Nissin Electric, conducted a grid analysis and proposed the optimal equipment configuration to cope with technical issues of the grid, including measures against harmonics and overvoltage for long-distance underground power transmission of large-capacity power generation output of about 122MW.

It has also worked with Sumitomo Densetsu to select the power transmission and distribution cabling route as the project involved construction of a 56km underground conduit for power collection and transmission.

According to Sumitomo Electric, the trial operation is scheduled for 2019.

The company said that it will deliver high-quality equipment toward the commencement of commercial operations scheduled for April 2020.