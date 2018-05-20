Suez NWS through its joint venture Changshu Sino French Water has won a €436m worth contract in China to own and operate four wastewater treatment plants.

The 30 year contract was secured from Changshu Water Bureau and it is said to be in line with the Changshu government’s ambition to optimize water supply and sanitation services across the whole city.

SUEZ NWS will acquire ownership and operating rights of the four wastewater treatment plants for which it has provided operation and maintenance services until now.

The joint venture Changshu Sino French Water will extend the four plants to a global capacity of 180,000m3/day from the existing 80,000 m3/day.

The four plants are presently serving about 900,000 residential, industrial and commercial users across 10 Changshu districts.

Under the contract, the joint venture company will treat the industrial and municipal wastewater so that it strictly complies with the existing rigorous standards. It will also expand and upgrade the plants’ facilities wherever necessary, to meet the higher standards and demands in the future.

Changshu Sino French Water has been present in the Changshu region since 2006 and it claims to have invested over RMB1bn (€133m) in water supply and in the treatment of municipal and industrial wastewater for over two million residential, industrial and commercial uses in the region.

Changshu executive vice mayor Shen Xiaodong said: “Our 12-year partnership with Suez NWS has profoundly transformed water supply in Changshu and is a prime example of win-win international cooperation.

“These results have boosted our confidence in growing and reinventing our partnership. We expect this agreement to continue our progress towards integrated water supply and drainage in Changshu.”

Suez Group Africa, Middle East, India, Asia and Australia senior executive vice president Bertrand Camus stated that this new contract exemplifies the partnership with the city of Changshu.

Camus said:”The Group has been supporting local authorities since 2006 in producing 875,000 m3 of water and treating 120,000 m3 of wastewater daily, thus contributing to improve the quality of life for local residents.

“Suez is thereby consolidating its presence in China where it has built 260 water and wastewater treatment plants and provides its expertise to large cities and industries in the treatment and recovery of their waste.”

Recently, Suez and its Veolia have won a contract to supply drinking water in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. The contract which is worth €275m was awarded by The Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority (WASA).