Siemens Gamesa to supply 70 turbines for 294MW wind projects in Norway

Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has secured orders to supply 70 turbines for three projects in Norway, totalling 294MW.

Under the contract, SGRE will supply three onshore wind farms with 70 of its Onshore OptimaFlex wind turbines. With a 130m diameter rotor, each of these turbines will be able to generate about 4.2MW of clean energy.

All the turbines will be installed with 125m hub heights. The project sites with 15, 18 and 37 units are located in the Bjerkreim and Ha municipalities, about 50 kilometers south-east of Stavanger.

Luxcura is the owner and long-term operator of the three wind farms. The installation of the 76MW Skinansfjellet project, the 63MW Gravdal wind farm and the 155MW Eikeland-Steinsland project, is expected to start in next year’s spring and with completion scheduled in the autumn of next year.

Luxcara Managing Partner Alexandra von Bernstorff said: “We are very happy to be able to rely on Siemens Gamesa as such an experienced partner in the Nordics for our largest wind project so far.”

The projects will be executed by Siemens Gamesa in collaboration with Luxcara and the Norwegian developer Norsk Vind Energi. The main focus of this collaboration is on regional content and minimized environmental impact during the installation and operation.

Construction services including groundwork and foundations will be provided by local companies. A technician team will be locally recruited to service and maintain the projects over their 25 year lifetime.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Onshore CEO Ricardo Chocarro said: “We are proud to perfectly meet the site and project specific demands of these wind farms with our highly flexible SWT-DD-130 turbines.

“Our technology is well suited for complex wind regimes like Norway while the experience of our regional team helps to meet all demands including challenging logistics and installation environment.”

Recently, Luxcura has signed a long term power purchase agreement with Facebook to supply the energy generated from the wind farms to power its data centre operations in the country.