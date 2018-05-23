Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has installed a redox flow energy storage system for testing at its La Plana research and development (R&D) site near Zaragoza in Spain.

The vanadium redox flow battery has been integrated the redox with a wind turbine, solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and a diesel generator at the test site.

Featuring 120kW energy output and storage capacity of 400kWh, the redox supplements lithium-ion batteries that have been in use at La Plana for about two years.

Siemens Gamesa said that all the technologies are connected to a flexible hybrid controller, which coordinates the generation of all energy sources to meet the electrical load and reduce the LCoE of the plant.

The firm said in a statement: “To reduce energy costs the controller is targeting to achieve the maximum integration of renewable energy.”

SGRE chief technology officer Antonio de la Torre said: “With the Redox-Flow technology commissioned at our La Plana test site, we are now active in all relevant storage technologies including Power-to-Heat and also battery storage systems.

“Due to its scalable energy capacity the Vanadium redox battery is a highly promising option to support our advanced technology offers for isolated and grid connected systems.”

Recently, Siemens Gamesa inaugurated a new technology and manufacturing center in the Madrid, Spain.

The new Gamesa Electric technology and manufacturing center comprises two test benches for testing and validating systems with capacity of up to 10MW, for wind and solar photovoltaic (PV), as well as for energy storage purposes.

Siemens Games said it has invested more than €3m in the facility, which upgrades and expands an existing plant. The facility employs 183 people.

Employing 25,000 people, Siemens Games has installed products and technology in more than 90 countries. It has total capacity base of over 84GW.