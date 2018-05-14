Shaanxi Electric deploys Accenture digital asset management program

China-based State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power (Shaanxi Electric) along with Accenture has developed and launched a new digital asset management system that collects and gives the former access to all asset life cycle information in a single tool.

The new system enables to Shaanxi Electric to get glean predictive insights for improved real-time decision making.

Targeted benefits include lower capital and operational costs, reduced risk to people and assets, and enhanced operational performance.

As part of the project, Accenture designed, developed and implemented the digital life cycle asset management system, based on the internet of things (IoT) and mobile technologies.

The system connects, integrates and analyzes data from numerous devices – such as transformers, circuit breakers, relays and other grid assets – across their full life cycle.

Onsite workers use mobile devices to communicate with RFID tags fixed to equipment for any operation, which collect large amounts of operational data.

Mobile applications developed by Accenture in collaboration with Shaanxi Electric support this process and focus on several key areas, including supplies receipt and distribution, infrastructure installation and testing, equipment inspection, and asset verification.

Accenture also helped Shaanxi Electric move these applications from a local server to a private cloud environment.

In the back office, this data can be analyzed through an IoT-based platform, developed by Accenture, that uses advanced predictive analytics to generate insights, enabling real-time asset health and performance management to improve productivity.

The new system should also help Shaanxi Electric better track purchase orders, calculate construction costs and record maintenance logs.

Shaanxi Electric deputy chief information officer Genzhou Zhang said: “We are very happy to be working with Accenture to implement this new digital asset management system, and we’re confident it will not only help us achieve significant maintenance cost savings, but also boost performance to enable us to better serve our customers.

“The new solution will provide us with better service quality, due to increased power supply stability and fewer outages, driven by improved device operation performance.”

Accenture Resources practice Greater China managing director Doreen Deng said: “This project will help Shaanxi Electric take advantage of Industry X.0 technologies to lead asset management into a new digital era. This will fundamentally transform how Shaanxi Electric manages maintenance performance, enabling real-time decision making based on predictive insights.”

Accenture was selected by Shaanxi Electric for its industry experience, expertise in successfully delivering enterprise asset management programs globally, and an innovation-led approach. This is backed by Accenture’s global portfolio of more than 6,000 patents and applications.

To develop the digital asset management system, Accenture leveraged its local delivery network in Beijing and Shanghai.

