Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard has completed three fixed platform topsides for French oil company Total’s high pressure-high temperature (HPHT) Culzean gas field in the UK North Sea.

The 30,000-ton integrated topsides, consisting of well head, utilities and living quarters as well as central processing facility, will handle up to 500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate.

The topsides comply with UK safety regulations for harsh-environment operations in the Culzean field.

Total operates and co-owns the Culzean field with joint venture partners BP and JX Nippon.

Sembcorp Marine president and CEO Wong Weng Sun said: “The Culzean fixed platform topsides showcase our ability to deliver safe and reliable engineering solutions for HPHT field operating conditions.”

The three Culzean topsides have been constructed at the Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard over 32 months.

The well head platform and central processing facility left Singapore for the Culzean field in early May, and the utilities and living quarters will be dispatched shortly.

A power generation module and two interconnecting bridges, which form part of the integrated topsides, have been separately completed at Sembcorp Marine subsidiary Sembmarine SLP in Lowestoft, UK, and they will be delivered in June.

Total E&P UK managing director Jean-luc Guiziou said: “We are delighted to be here to celebrate the completion of the topsides which have been delivered by Sembcorp Marine and their partners on time, on budget and safely.

“We still have much to achieve between now and first gas in 2019, but the work carried out to date has set us up well for the remainder of this significant project.”

The fixed platform topsides, floating storage and offloading vessel FSO Ailsa and high-specification jack-up rig Maersk Highlander are being delivered as a comprehensive suite of Sembcorp Marine engineering solutions for the Culzean field.

FSO Ailsa, which was recently delivered to floating production specialist Modec, will also leave shortly for the Culzean field. Maersk Highlander, which was completed in 2016, is already deployed at the Culzean field.