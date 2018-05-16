Rosneft Vietnam has commenced drilling of LD-3P production well in the Lan Do field located off the southern coast of Vietnam.

The Lan Do offshore gas field is located in Block 06.1 of the Nam Con Son Basin, about 365km offshore of the southern coast of Vietnam.

According initial estimates, the Lan Do field has natural gas reserves of 23 billion cubic meters.

The firm is planning to drill the LD-3P well to a total depth of 1,200m along the wellbore.

Rosneft said that underwater infrastructure objects are planned to be built and connected to operating offshore objects of Block 06.1 (Lan Tay platform), to develop additional reserves of the field.

The gas and natural gas liquid produced from the field are delivered from the platform to the shore by the two-phase 370km long Nam Con Son pipeline.

Rosneft said in a statement: “It is the longest two-phase pipeline in South East Asia. Due to the two-phase technology gas and gas condensate are delivered to the onshore processing facility simultaneously.”

The pipeline is designed to transports gas and condensate from the Nam Con Son offshore basin blocks to an onshore power generation facility.

During 2018, the firm is also planning to perform sidetracking of previously drilled PLD-1P exploration well on Phong Lan Dai field (Wild Orchid), which is also located within Block 06.1.

The well is planned to be drilled to a total depth of 1300m to be reclassified as a production well.

In order to deliver gas and natural gas liquids from the Wild Orhid field, offshore infrastructure are being constructed on Lan Tay platform, the firm said.

Rosneft will undertake drilling on Lan Do and Phong Lan Dai using Japan Drilling’s (JDC) drilling equipment Hakuryu-5.

In addition to drilling production wells in the Phong Lan Dai and Lan Do fields, Rosneft plans to drill one exploration well at the adjacent Block 05-3/11 also located in Nam Kon Son basin, the firm said earlier.