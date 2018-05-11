Rosatom completes hot tests for unit 4 at Tianwan nuclear power plant in China

Rosatom has completed hot tests for the power unit 4 of Tianwan nuclear power plant (NPP) being constructed in China.

Power unit No. 4 of Tianwan NPP being constructed in China under the Russian VVER-1000 design is getting prepared to the nuclear fuel loading – at the beginning of May a necessary stage in the program of the power unit preparation to the first criticality – hot run of the reactor plant was successfully completed. Therefore, the safe and efficient operability of the unit equipment and process systems was proved.

“We have entered the final straight in terms of the power unit preparation to the first criticality. Now, we’ll have to revise the main and auxiliary equipment of the power unit primary and secondary circuit, obtain permit of the Regulatory Authority for fuel loading”, – said Aleksey Bannik, the director for NPP projects in China of JSC ASE EC. The power start-up is scheduled for September 2018.

“In the period of the reactor plant hot tests – a technological process, the most important one at the stage of commissioning works – at the temperature of 260 degrees Celsius a whole complex of pre-startup tests was fulfilled: primary and secondary circuit overpressure protection systems, main circulation pumps on hot parameters of the reactor plant, auxiliary power supply systems were tested and checked”, – mentioned Valery Kedrov, deputy director of JSC ATOMPROEKT (part of ASE Group of companies).

Source: Company Press Release