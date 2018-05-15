UK-based engineering consultancy services provider Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC) has secured an order to provide project management services for the Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm.

This award follows the similar work which was delivered by OWC for other of innogy’s offshore wind projects including Gwynt y Môr, Nordsee Ost and Galloper offshore wind farms.

OWC will conduct the work with personnel from its London, UK office. Value of the contract has not been disclosed.

OWC managing director Ian Bonnon said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm project at this important stage of the project and it continues a longstanding relationship with innogy projects here in the UK and also in Germany.”

The 860MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm project is located 32km from the Linconlnshire coast and will be capable of generating enough clean energy to meet the needs of more than 800,000 typical UK homes.

The project is set to start construction of its offshore electrical system works this summer. It had a secured a contract for difference from the UK government in last September. The project is now said to be spade-ready, having received content for the offshore array in July 2013 and the offshore electrical system in September 2016.

Early this month, Vattenfall selected OWS to provide leg penetration pile driveability analyses for various jack-up vessels and pile geometries for its development projects.

In February, OWC completed a contract for ScottishPower Renewables that included site investigation, preliminary foundation analysis, risk appraisal and turbine layout assessment. The contract was for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia Three offshore wind farm with an installed capacity of 1.2GW.