Kokam has delivered a 30MW/11.4 MWh Energy Storage System (ESS) to Australian utility Alinta Energy.

Claimed to be the largest of its kind to be deployed for industrial application in Australia, the ultra high power lithium-ion battery is designed to provide output required for spinning reserve, ancillary services, mining, off-shore drilling and other utility and industrial applications.

Featuring Kokam’s Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide battery technology, the ESS is being used to improve the performance of an islanded high voltage network, which delivers power to major iron ore producers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Alinta Energy managing director and CEO Jeff Dimery said: “For the iron ore industry in the Pilbara, generating hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars’ worth of output an hour, a reliable energy supply is crucial. This battery will let us better handle peak demand periods, increase reliability for our customers and lower our emissions as a result.”

Commissioned last month, the ESS comprises five 2.2MWh Kokam Containerized ESS (KCE) units using Kokam Ultra High Power Lithium-ion NMC (UHP NMC) batteries.

Along with the Alinta Energy’s existing 178MW open cycle gas turbine Newman Power Station, the ESS serves as a hybrid natural gas/battery energy generation and storage system, Kokam said.

In addition to supply of the ESS to Alinta Energy, Kokam, in partnership with EPC contractor UGL Pty, also served as the system integrator on the energy storage project.

The company contracted ABB Australia to deliver the ABB PowerStore “Virtual Generator” used to manage the microgrid.

Kokam Power Solutions Division vice-president Ike Hong said: “Alinta Energy’s hybrid natural gas/energy storage system and islanded microgrid demonstrate how innovative technologies, combined with intelligent design, can improve power reliability for industrial customers, while also providing efficiency and sustainability benefits.

“The Alinta Energy Newman Battery Storage Project provides an example of how new high power energy storage technologies enable both utility and industrial customers to build hybrid natural gas/battery systems that increase energy reliability, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and boost their bottom lines.”