Jangada Mines upgrades resource potential at Pedra Branca PGM Project

Jangada Mines has announced a substantial increase of the JORC compliant mineral resources at its Pedra Branca PGM project in north-eastern Brazil.

Overview

Independently assessed, substantial JORC resource increases across commodity basket

o 50% increase in global ore volume to 34.5 million tonnes at 1.3 g/t PGM+Au

o 53% increase in PGM resource to 1.45 million ounces

o 28% increase in nickel resource to 140 million pounds

o 11% increase in copper resource to 26 million pounds

o 4% increase in cobalt resource to 6.7 million pounds

Increase in resources obtained from the inclusion of the Santo Amaro prospect to inferred resources

Six more known targets to be evaluated across the 50,000-hectare licence, providing the potential for additional major upside in future resource figures

Metallurgical test work results expected soon closely followed by the publication of further technical assessment

Scale, polymetallic nature and jurisdiction, increase wider industry importance of Pedra Branca

Jangada executive chairman Brian McMaster said: “The increase in the JORC resource by half a million ounces of PGMs and the strengthening of major base metal credits including nickel, copper and cobalt, all significant commodities in the electric battery economy, are expected to have a major material impact on the already positive economics of Pedra Branca. Importantly, we have a further six known targets to explore which, with the overall district expansion potential, translates to Pedra Branca being potentially much larger and of significantly greater value than originally anticipated.

“With the increase in scale and the realisation of significant base metal credits, we have been working hard to understand the Project’s true potential and its optimal development path. Metallurgical test work including flow sheets will be published imminently, which will be closely followed by the publication of further technical assessment.

“We believe this is an industry important project given that it’s not located in the increasingly expensive, and geopolitical turbulent, historical areas of PGM exploitation; and it has scale, grade and credits. We are therefore excited about its development path and look forward to quantifying further value, which has already been transformed since listing.”

Source: Company Press Release