Luxembourg-based Jan De Nul Group has signed a contract for the design, procurement and installation of wind turbine foundations for the Formosa 1 (Phase 2) Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.

The Formosa 1 Offshore Wind Farm is owned by Formosa Wind Power, a partnership of Macquarie Capital Group (50%), Ørsted (35%) and Swancor Renewable Energy (15%).

The scope of work includes scour protection and cable installation.

The Formosa 1 Phase 1 Offshore Wind Farm, located 3km off the coast of Miaoli, contains two Siemens 4MW demonstration turbines, the first offshore turbines installed off Taiwan.

Under the second phase, 20 offshore wind turbines with a total capacity of 120MW will be added to Formosa 1’s current 8MW capacity.

Located off the coast of Chunan Town, Miaoli County in North-West Taiwan, Formosa 1 will be the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in Taiwan before 2020.

The contract has been signed a few weeks after the Changhua OWF contract with Taiwan Power Company and both projects are the first renewables contracts outside Europe for Jan De Nul Group.

The Formosa OWF in Taiwan is part of the government’s plans to phase out nuclear power plants and to install 5.5GW of offshore renewable energies by 2025.

Jan De Nul Group offshore renewables manager Peter De Pooter said: “We build on our years of experience in Europe, with offshore wind projects in Belgium, England, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Germany.

“We are happy to be part of this new turn in Taiwan’s power generation strategy. Another ground-breaking presence of Jan De Nul in Asia.”

Jan De Nul Group secured its first project in Taiwan in 1995 and since 1999, the group has been offering services to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to the main Taiwanese ports of Taipei, Taichung, Kaoshiung and Mailiao.

Jan De Nul Group offshore division director Philippe Hutse said: “Thanks to our strong and trustworthy presence throughout the past years in the region, we are able to sign this important contract today.

“We will continue, in cooperation with our client FOWI, to set up a local supply chain for the construction of the future OWFs.”