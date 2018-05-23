Itron said that it signed a contract with Jamaica Public Service (JPS) for a nationwide smart grid deployment.

JPS, which serves more than 600,000 customers, will extend its existing Itron Gen 5 network to be able to support up to 670,000 electric meters, which will help the utility improve customer service, drive grid reliability and enable revenue realization.

This project will build on JPS’ previous deployments with Itron on the island, which included 51,000 electric meters on Itron’s smart grid network deployed in 2016 and 2017, and the rollout of 35,000 smart streetlights in 2017.

Unifying all endpoints on Itron’s network, this deployment that will be able to support 670,000 electric meters will extend the utility’s accurate meter reading, revenue protection and enhance post-storm restorations. The Jamaican utility will manage the system through Itron’s cloud-based SaaS solution.

JPS chief technology officer Gary Barrow said: “Over the last few years, JPS has been transforming our lighting and electricity services by modernizing and connecting our infrastructure. We are pleased to continue collaborating with Itron in this process.

“With Itron’s open, standards-based platform, we can ensure efficient delivery of electricity to the island and unify all of our devices on one network.”

Itron electricity business line president Mark de Vere White said: “We are thrilled to continue working with JPS to integrate a real-time smart grid solution that will enable JPS to empower customers and better manage energy.

“In addition to modernizing its current infrastructure, these improvements will prepare JPS for the future, allowing new applications to be quickly added to the network.”

Source: Company Press Release.