Global Nuclear Fuel (GNF), a GE-led joint venture with Hitachi, has secured a long-term contract worth more than $250m contract from Entergy Nuclear to continue to fuel its boiling water reactors.

The new fuel supply contract, which will run from 2019 through 2031, includes 10 reloads of GNF3.

Based on advanced technology developed by GNF, the GNF3 fuel assembly is designed to offer customers improved fuel cycle economics, increased performance and flexibility in operation

GNF CEO Amir Vexler said: “Entergy and GNF have a long successful history of working together, but it is the opportunity to support the Entergy Nuclear fleet’s bright future that makes us excited about this new agreement.

“With this extended period of fuel reloads, we are pleased to be in a position to continue our long-standing relationship with our valued customer by fueling their BWRs for the next decade with GNF3, our newest, most advanced fuel product.”

Four GNF3 lead use assemblies have been operating in Entergy’s River Bend Nuclear Station in St. Francisville, Louisiana since 2015.

In 2019, Entergy’s River Bend nuclear facility will become the first plant to see GNF3 installed in reload quantities.

Entergy Nuclear engineering and technical services senior vice president John Elnitsky said: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Global Nuclear Fuel to receive fuel for our nuclear reactors.

“Being able to use one of the newest, most advanced fuel products on the market fits well with our strategies for achieving excellence in fuel reliability and gaining efficiencies for our customers.”

Grand Gulf Nuclear Station, which is located in Port Gibson, Mississippi, will also see installation of GNF3 in reload quantities in 2020.

GNF3 is fabricated with GNF’s latest technology at the company’s facility in Wilmington, North Carolina.

GNF is a major supplier of boiling water reactor fuel and fuel-related engineering services.