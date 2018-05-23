Pattern acquires transmission line, wind project in New Mexico

Pattern Energy Group (Pattern Development) has announced the acquisition of the Western Spirit Transmission Line (Western Spirit) and the Mesa Canyons Wind Farm (Mesa Canyons) in New Mexico from Clean Line Energy Partners.

The acquisition of Mesa Canyons will increase Pattern’s wind development footprint in the Estancia Valley of New Mexico to over 3,000MW.

Construction of Mesa Canyons and Western Spirit is expected to begin in 2019, with a targeted in-service date of 2020.

Mesa Canyons will be connected to Western Spirit and will deliver power to the New Mexico grid at the Rio Puerco substation owned by Public Service Company of New Mexico.

The two projects are expected to create hundreds of construction jobs in rural New Mexico, increase tax revenue of the southwestern US state, and bring billions of dollars in long-term economic impact over the life of the projects.

US Senator Martin Heinrich said: “New Mexico is leading the way in producing wind power and will continue to be at the forefront of America’s clean energy success story.

“With Pattern Development’s acquisition of the Western Spirit Transmission Line and the Mesa Canyons Wind Farm, we are one step closer to being able to access and export our state’s vast renewable energy resources to major energy markets.

“These projects will spur job creation in rural New Mexico and generate billions of dollars in economic impact. We need to seize these opportunities to diversify our economy and chart a course for a more prosperous future for New Mexico.”

The New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority (RETA) and Clean Line Energy Partners have been working for several years to co-develop the Western Spirit line. Such relationship with RETA will continue with Pattern Development.

The announcement was made at the annual meeting of Estancia Valley Economic Development Association (EVEDA) in Edgewood, New Mexico.

Western Spirit and Mesa Canyons are supported by the New Mexico State Land Office, which expects to bring more than 11,000 acres of State Trust Lands to the Mesa Canyons.