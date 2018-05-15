CWind, a part of the Global Marine Group (GMG), has agreed to execute a five-year cable repair framework with Transmission Capital Partners (TCP) responsible for Barrow, Gunfleet Sands, Ormonde, Robin Rigg, Lincs and Westermost Rough Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs).

This is the first group of OFTOs to sign up for CWind’s unique Complete Cable Care solution, which is designed to respond more quickly to power cable damage, bringing new standards in readiness and rapid deployment to the industry.

The service is supported by Global Marine Group’s fleet of cable ships and CTVs, including the ASV Pioneer, a uniquely versatile vessel that is pre-mobilised, holding and maintaining a stock of universal power joints and cable with access to qualified jointers, ready to respond to one of the TCP OFTOs covered by the agreement in the case of fault or incident.

The ASV Pioneer is on permanent standby at CWind’s offshore service hub in Blyth, UK, and can operate from the beach out to a depth of 50m, covering the majority of all sites. The framework agreement also gives TCP access to Global Marine Group’s other assets if required for work in deeper waters.

CWind managing director Mike Daniel said: “This landmark partnership demonstrates the appeal of our robust and proactive approach to long-term cable care. We’re pleased to collaborate with TCP as their risk reduction and repair partner. The agreement raises the standard across the industry for proactive intervention to cable repairs, preventing faults from occurring in the first place.”

Daniel added: “Currently, the average time it takes to repair a power cable is 100 days. Utilising pre-engineered scenario plans we are able to work with OFTOs such as Transmission Capital to reduce operational downtime by up to sixty per cent and improve speed of repair to just 40 days, which represents an entirely new level of service and reliability in the industry.”

TCP commercial director Dominik Adamus said: “We are delighted to extend our existing relationship with CWind to the Complete Cable Care product which will help us to reduce cable repair times and ultimately decrease the costs of such repairs.

“With strong support from our insurers we have been able to put a turnkey framework agreement in place with CWind which will improve TCP’s preparedness and ability to respond quickly to power cable faults offshore.”