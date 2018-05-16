Siemens Gamesa has signed an agreement with Tokyu Land to supply 22 of its SWT-3.4-108 for two wind projects in Hokkaido, Japan.

Both nacelles and hubs will be manufactured in Denmark, while the blades will be produced in China and Denmark.

The turbines will be delivered in 2018-19 and the first batch has arrived at the port in Hokkaido last April. Siemens Gamesa will also handle the operations and maintenance services at these facilities for the next 20 years.

In words of Álvaro Bilbao, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s APAC Onshore business, “Siemens Gamesa is strongly committed to the Japanese market. We were pioneers in this market and we have established ourselves as the leading supplier thanks to our ability to adapt to our customers’ needs”.

The contracts were signed in August 2017 and March 2018 and are part of the Order Book announced in the results of Q2 FY2018.

Since entering this market in 1999, Siemens Gamesa has installed 188 wind turbines in the country (more than 323 MW). The company is also an active player in the operation and maintenance segment.

In addition to Japan, Siemens Gamesa’s footprint in Asia Pacific extends to China, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand, where it has already installed more than 6.6 GW.

Source: Company Press Release