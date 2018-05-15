 EXERGY and Baker Hughes, a GE Company, will be the suppliers of SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., the EPC contractor for the development of the power station of PTT LNG terminal in Rayong, Thailand  For EXERGY this is the first contract in the key market of Heat Recovery for Oil & Gas application

Olgiate Olona (Varese – Italy), 14 May 2018 – EXERGY added another important reference to its portfolio, the first in HR for the Oil & Gas market. The Italian company, leading manufacturer of ORC systems with the Radial Outflow Turbine technology, in partnership with Baker Hughes, a GE company, has recently been awarded a new contract for the engineering, design and construction of a 5 MWe ORC unit for Waste Heat Recovery from gas turbines in a LNG plant in Thailand. The customer, Samsung Engineering Co., acts as EPC contractor for the final customer and user, PPT LNG, in its regasification terminal located in Rayong.

EXERGY’s ORC solution, equipped with Radial Outflow Turbine technology, recovers the exhaust heat downstream generated from the two Solar Mars 100 gas turbines installed in the LNG plant, to generate 5 MWe of electricity, performing an essential role for clean power production for the regasification process. The cooling system employs cold water coming from the LNG regasification cycle as heat sink, in a temperature range between 5-38 °C, with no water consumption. The heat recovery plant exploits a large amount of the residual heat, otherwise discharged by the gas turbine into atmosphere, increasing the efficiency of power production and reducing the environmental footprint of the power plant. The ORC will start commercial operation in the first half of 2019, setting a new standard for higher efficiency and profitability in LNG regasification terminals market.

This contract brings EXERGY in the heat recovery market for Oil & Gas application, for which the Italian company is specially developing a new product, an innovative ORC solution, currently patent pending. EXERGY’s Head of Sales Luca Xodo explains:

“This first reference with PTT opens up the expansion in a new target market for EXERGY, where we see many opportunities to innovate the existent ORC offer leveraging the flexibility of its application and the higher efficiency of conversion of our Radial Outflow Turbine technology. We are glad to move the first step in this market cooperating with market leaders such as GE and Samsung Engineering, and we hope this will be the first of many future projects to execute together. The application of our technology in the midstream and downstream sectors of the Oil & Gas Industry will be a primary focus of EXERGY strategy in the near future, as we have seen outstanding growth of the demand in this sector in the recent years and forecasts set a promising target of 14.90 billion USD by 2023”.

EXERGY’s project portfolio today counts approximatively 400 MWe capacity with an installed capacity that has reached 331 MWe. The heat recovery application contributes with 17 plants for total 27.8 MWe.