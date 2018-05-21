DeepOcean, a subsidiary of DeepOcean Group, has been awarded a long term contract involving subsea life of field services on Equinor operated fields.

The award covers onshore project management, engineering and offshore operations utilising a variety of vessels within the DeepOcean fleet of high quality vessels. Offshore operations may include life of lield services such as standard inspection and survey work involving use of Work Class and Observation class ROVs, installation and replacement of subsea modules and X-mas trees using Module Handling Systems as well as scale squeeze operations and installation of structures.

The contract is call-off based and has a firm duration of 5 years, starting in January 2019.

Rolf Ivar Sørdal, DeepOcean’s Commercial Director for Subsea Services said: “Realising the long term relationship DeepOcean has had with Equinor over the past years we are pleased that Equinor once again recognise DeepOcean as a quality supplier. The introduction of new technologies and digitalisation is creating radical improvements within this business and our innovative attitude coupled with long experience and field knowledge will allow DeepOcean to offer exciting solutions to the subsea operations Equinor will require in the coming years.”

Source: Company Press Release