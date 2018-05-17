Vroon Offshore Services (VOS) Aberdeen has been awarded a long-term contract with BP Exploration & Production.

Under this contract, VOS will provide emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) supporting BP’s on-going and future operations in the North Sea and West of Shetland. The contract is for two years with the option to extend to five.

Five modern, purpose-built ERRVs from Vroon Offshore’s versatile fleet of forty vessels will provide the services to BP. They are VOS Fabulous, VOS Vigilant, VOS Innovator, VOS Discovery and VOS Fairness.

Vroon Offshore Services Aberdeen managing director Craig Harvie said: “The award of this major contract strengthens our relationship with BP with whom we have worked for many years. It underlines the confidence our customers place in our safe, valued-added and cost-effective approach.”

“The significant investment in our fleet in recent years has cemented our position as a market leader in the UK Continental Shelf and the Irish Sea. With this modern and versatile fleet and highly qualified, experienced colleagues, we are committed to providing safe, reliable and cost-effective services which meet the needs of our customers operating in the challenging North Sea environment.”