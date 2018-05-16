Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract by Equinor, formally Statoil, to deliver a module for the Troll A platform.

Under the NOK1bn ($123.8m) engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract, Aker will deliver the module for the Troll A platform to increase output at Troll gas field.

Located in the northern part of the North Sea, around 65km west of Kollsnes, near Bergen, the Troll field comprises the main Troll Øst and Troll Vest structures in blocks 31/2, 31/3, 31/5 and 31/6.

The field is estimated to contain about 40% of total gas reserves on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Production from the Troll field is expected to continue beyond 2050. The field’s gas and oil is extracted via three platforms, Troll A, B and C.

Aker said that the latest contract is for work at Troll Phase 3, which involves development of the large gas reserves in the western part of the Troll field.

Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo said: “We’re delighted to extend our work at Troll, a field that will help maintain Norway as a major gas exporter for decades to come.

“Working on these two significant sections of the development allows us to bring efficiencies across the project.”

The EPCI work for the module is an option on the front-end engineering and design contract awarded to Aker in September 2017, the firm said.

The module will receive and process gas from the Troll West field. The gas is then piped to the onshore Kollsnes gas processing facility near Bergen, Norway.

Aker expects the contract, at peak, to provide work for as many as 500 employees in Bergen, Egersund and offshore Norway and in Mumbai, India.

Equinor operates the Troll field with 30.58 % stake. Other partners include Petoro with 56% stake, Norske Shell with 8.10% interest, Total E&P Norge with 3.69% stake and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia with 1.62% stake.