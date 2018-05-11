Compelo Energy is using cookies

11 May 2018
Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania to commence pipeline upgrade project in US

By Kondapuram Sampangi Archana Rani
Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania will commence gas pipeline replacement project in Brownsville, Fayette County, Georgia, to ensure the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas to them for years to come.

Starting in mid-May, Columbia Gas will replace more than 1,600 feet of underground pipe impacting customers on parts of Market Street and Albany Hill Road. Work is expected to last through August, weather permitting, and will take place Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with temporary lane restrictions or road closures possible during working hours. Saturday work also is possible.

The construction work will require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for individual customers, while their service is transferred to the new pipe. Columbia Gas will personally contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This work will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.

All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.

Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours. Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions.

Source: Company Press Release

ABB to provide digital automation solutions to Statoil’s Johan Castberg projectABB to provide digital automation solutions to Statoil’s Johan Castberg project
