Cheniere Energy has decided to proceed with construction of the Train 3 at the $11bn Corpus Christi liquefaction project (CCL Project) in Texas, US.

The CCL Project is a three train liquefaction project under construction on the La Quinta Channel, north-east of Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, Texas, US.

Each train will have a production capacity of approximately 4.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG

The firm made a positive final investment decision (FID) to build the Train 3 and plans to issue a full notice to proceed to Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals to continue construction of the unit.

Cheniere president and CEO Jack Fusco said: “Moving forward with the construction of Train 3 at Corpus Christi reinforces our position as the leader in U.S. LNG.

“I would like to recognize the Cheniere team, our financial partners, our EPC partner Bechtel and our long-term customers at the CCL Project for their demonstrated teamwork, commitment and execution, which were critical elements in the successful commercialization and financing of Train 3.

“We continue to see significant tailwinds in the global LNG market and look forward to delivering additional growth and value to shareholders.”

The liquefaction plant, which is being built in phases, will receive resources from the Eagle Ford Shale located approximately 60km from the project site.

The first stage involves constriction of two LNG trains, two storage tanks, one complete berth, and a second partial berth.

Under the stage 2, the firm will build the third LNG train, an additional storage tank, and completion of the second berth.

Bechtel is design, construction and commissioning contractor for the LNG trains, which uses the ConocoPhillips Optimized Cascade process.

Earlier this year, Cheniere Energy engaged financial institutions to arrange up to $6.4bn of debt financing to fund the liquefaction project in Corpus Christi.