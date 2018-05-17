AusNet Services to build transmission line for 530MW Stockyard Hill Wind Farm

Goldwind Australia and AusNet Services have signed an agreement for the construction of connection assets for the 530MW Stockyard Hill Wind Farm in Victoria.

The connection agreement was also signed by the Australian Energy Market Operator.

It includes the terms and conditions for the wind farm to connect to Victoria’s transmission network.

As per the agreement, AusNet Services will build, own and operate a new 70km transmission line.

The transmission line will run south of the Stockyard Hill Wind Farm to a new 500 kilovolt (kV) terminal station and network interface.

The company will also build, own and operate the new terminal station and network interface.

Goldwind Australia’s Managing Director John Titchen said that finalising the connection agreement paves the way for the construction of the wind farm.

Goldwind Australia will provide engineering, procurement and construction services to the Stockyard Hill Wind Farm project, which will consists of 149 Goldwind advanced technology turbines.

The company will also provide operations and maintenance services once the wind farm is commissioned.

During the peak construction phase, the wind farm is expected to create up to 300 jobs and employ up to 25 permanent maintenance staff once the wind farm is complete.

Titchen said: “AusNet Services will deliver and operate the connection of Stockyard Hill Wind Farm, Australia’s largest wind farm, to the transmission network.

“Preliminary works for the construction of the powerline, such as surveying and access track development, will begin shortly.”

Once operational, the wind farm will generate clean energy to power nearly 391,000 homes in Victoria.

A joint venture between SNC-Lavalin and WBHO has been appointed by Goldwind Australia as the balance of plant contractor for the project.

In April, Goldwind Australia and Australian Energy Operations signed the connection agreement for construction of connection assets for the 321MW Moorabool Wind Farm in Victoria.