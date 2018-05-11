Compelo Energy is using cookies

11 May 2018
News

ABB to supply switchgear to strengthen Indonesia’s power grid

By Surya Rao Akella
Swiss engineering company ABB has secured an order to supply its Compact Gas Insulated switchgear (GIS) to PLN, Indonesia’s state-owned power utility.

Image: ABB to supply GIS systems in Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy of ABB.

With the GIS, PLN will be able to stabilize its electricity supply. The GIS systems can be safely operated in confined spaces and harsh environments, controlling the network and protecting it from power outages.

As part of the order, ABB will design, supply and commission 150kV GIS for 10 substations in the greater Jakara area, Western Java, East Java and Sulawesi.

According to the company, GIS technology offered reliable solution with compact footprint, allowing up to 90% space saving compared to conventional air-insulated switchgear.

Being one of the largest economies in Southeast Asia, the demand for electricity in Indonesia has been growing in the recent years.

The government of Indonesia aims to connect all the households to the nation’s electricity grid by 2025 and is executing a program to add up to 35GW in new power generation capacity.

ABB power grids division president Claudio Facchin said: “We are pleased to continue supporting the Indonesian government and PLN in their efforts to strengthen the grid and deliver reliable power to meet the country’s growing electricity needs.

“We are committed to leveraging our best-in-class technologies and strong local presence to continue to grow with the country, as part of ABB’s Next Level strategy.”

In 2016, ABB had secured a contract to strengthen power infrastructure and electricity supply in Indonesia.

Under the contract, ABB’s responsibility was to support PLN to strengthen reliability and improve the efficiency of its Java-Bali transmission and distribution networks.

ABB was awarded contract to design, engineer, supply and install substation extensions, switchgear, transformers, control and protection system and ancillary equipment.

ABB to provide digital automation solutions to Statoil’s Johan Castberg projectABB to provide digital automation solutions to Statoil’s Johan Castberg project
