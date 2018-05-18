ABB to supply integrated process and power control solution for KAZ Minerals

ABB has secured an order from KAZ Minerals to supply integrated process and power solution for its sulphide ore processing facility in Aktogay, Kazakhstan.

Earlier, ABB received two orders from the same company. It will re-use the engineering and solution configuration from its two other production lines in the region.

Aktogay’s processing facilities produce copper in concentrate from a close open-pit mine, helping to meet the growing global demand for copper for infrastructure, e-mobility and consumer industries such as electronics.

As part of the deal, ABB will supply its Ability MineOptimize integrated process and power control solution, which comprises process control and electrification equipment and infrastructure required for the facility.

ABB’s Process Industries business unit managing director Roger Bailey said: “This project demonstrates how best practices have been efficiently re-used at three of KAZ Minerals’ sites, and how this approach will enable fast track delivery so that our customer can start up quickly.”

ABB’s delivery, which is part of $1.2bn expansion project, will help to double the current annual sulphide ore processing capacity at the location from 25 million tons to 50 million tons.

KAZ Minerals is also engaged in processing of around 12 million tons oxide ore per annum at the site, in addition to sulphide ore.

ABB Ability MineOptimize is a framework composed of engineering, systems, applications and services, which will support mining customers with better design, build and operation activities related to any open-pit, underground, mineral processing or refining facility.

The solution will help to monitor, control and manage all aspects of production, access critical information from system devices. It will also offer detailed data analytics to determine process efficiency and identify chances for improvement.

For the project, ABB will provide its digital automation system, Ability system 800xA, as well as three gearless mill drive systems and high pressure grinding roll to grind the increased amount of ore processed at the expansion project.

ABB will also deliver distribution transformers and substations, motor control centers, medium and low voltage drives, mineral processing specific applications, and other automation and electrical equipment for the project.

In addition, the firm will offer project engineering, installation and commissioning services, and remote monitoring and diagnostic services.

The new facility is expected to begin production by the end of 2021.