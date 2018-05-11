ABB to provide digital automation solutions to Statoil’s Johan Castberg project

ABB has announced that it will integrate ABB Ability automation and safety systems to Statoil’s new Johan Castberg oil field development project in Norway.

ABB’s solutions and services will help to reduce the CAPEX for the project significantly. Integrated control, safety and communication will be key to the successful operation of this new field.

Located in the Barents Sea, north of the Arctic Circle, the new field will be developed with an FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading production vessel) and subsea installation with 30 wells. The new field has proven volumes estimated at between 400 and 600 million barrels of oil, and is the world’s largest new offshore oil project.

ABB will provide integrated ABB AbilityTM System 800xA automation and safety systems, including advanced simulation and related services to ensure safe, reliable and efficient operation of the offshore FPSO. The order is valued at around $25 million.

Working closely with design contractor Aker Solutions ABB will provide engineering, installation and commissioning for flawless execution of the project and ensure that production runs efficiently from day one of operation.

ABB oil, gas, and chemicals managing director Per Erik Holsten said: “Digitalization and advanced safety and automation systems are key to safer, more efficient, more reliable and more environmentally friendly operation of oil, gas, and chemical facilities.

“Combined with our vast experience in advanced process control, and subsea and power systems, project execution is streamlined, cost are reduced, and long-term operations are safer and more efficient.”

ABB has extensive experience in gas production and optimization, and a long history of successful collaboration with Statoil on numerous projects around the world. All major oil and gas installations above the Arctic Circle in Norway use ABB’s automation and safety systems. This experience, combined with four decades of providing safety and automation systems to the industry, were important factors in this project win.

The field is scheduled to commence operation in 2022 and will have an estimated production lifespan of 30 years. ABB’s deliveries will start in late 2018.

ABB’s leading portfolio of digital solutions, ABB Ability, combines ABB’s deep domain expertise with network connectivity and the latest digital technologies to help customers develop new processes and advance existing ones by providing insights and optimizing planning and controls for real-time operations.

Source: Company Press Release