Downer secures EPC contract for 87MW Beryl solar farm
Australian engineering company Downer EDI has secured engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from First Solar for the 87MW Beryl solar farm in New South Wales. The solar
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.ContinueLearn More
Total Energy Services and Pason Systems have agreed to collaborate in the development and deployment of drilling automation and optimization technologies. The agreement between Total Energy and Pason
China-based State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power (Shaanxi Electric) along with Accenture has developed and launched a new digital asset management system that collects and gives the former access
Sipa Resources announced that it has signed an earn-in and joint venture agreement (JVA) with Rio Tinto Mining & Exploration (Rio Tinto) to acquire an interest in its